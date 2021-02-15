Global AR & VR in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

The global AR & VR in healthcare market is expected to exhibit a robust 30.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global AR & VR in healthcare market is profiled in detail in the report, which presents a comprehensive overview of the global AR & VR in healthcare market’s major drivers and restraints, leading players, and other factors influencing the market’s movement. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AR & VR in healthcare market is also examined in the report. The report thus provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the global AR & VR in healthcare market.

AR & VR technologies have gained several new applications in the healthcare sector in recent years. With technological development, the AR and VR platforms have become ever more refined. This has driven the demand for AR & VR applications in the healthcare sector. Augmented reality, or AR, is a technology that allows superimposition of information on a real video feed, leading to an enhanced video experience. In contrast, virtual reality, or VR, comprises an immersive video experience that includes full immersion into the experience, i.e. it cuts out the viewer’s connection with the real world and immerses them into the interactive experience fully. Various applications have been developed for AR & VR in healthcare over the last few years, including in fitness management and therapy. Surgical processes can also be simulated by AR & VR technologies, allowing surgeons to gain some practice without having to use real bodies.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global AR & VR in healthcare market include 3D Systems Inc., Hologic Inc., Orca Health Inc., Surgical Theater LLC, Osso VR Inc., EchoPixel Inc., Psious, Oculus VR, Mindmaze, Microsoft, Medical Realities, Google, Firsthand Technology, Daqri, Augmedix, and Atheer. Major players in the global AR & VR in healthcare market are likely to focus on coming up with new products in the coming years, as the demand for innovative applications of AR & VR technology has grown steadily over the last few years and is likely to increase over the forecast period and beyond. R&D is also likely to be a profitable avenue for players in the global AR & VR in healthcare market, as strong R&D is needed to come up with innovative solutions involving AR & VR technology.

Segmentation:

The AR & VR in healthcare market is segmented based on technology, offering, device type, application, end user, and region.

The global market for AR & VR in healthcare, by technology, is segmented into AR technology and VR technology. The AR technology segment is further classified as marker-based AR and markerless AR. The marker-based AR segment includes passive marker and active marker. The markerless AR segment includes model-based tracking and image processing-based tracking. The VR technology segment is further classified as nonimmersive technology, and semi-immersive and fully immersive technologies.

Based on offering, the AR & VR in healthcare market is segmented into hardware components and software. The hardware components segment is further classified as sensors, semiconductor component, displays and projectors, position tracker, cameras, and others. The sensors segment includes accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The semiconductor component segment includes controller/processor and integrated circuits. The software segment is further classified as software development kits and cloud-based services.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas hold the dominant share in the global AR & VR in healthcare market due to the strong presence of several major players in the region, as well as the high government expenditure on healthcare in the U.S. and Canada.

