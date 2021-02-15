Stem Cell Therapy Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Market Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, and Forecast to 2027

The stem cell therapy marketwas valued at US$ 1,534.55 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$ 5,129.66 million by 2027.

Stem cells are preliminary body cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated. Under controlled environment in the body or a clinical laboratory, these cells divide to form more cells called daughter cells. Due to the advent of modern health science, these cells play a major role in understanding the occurrence of diseases, generation of advanced regenerative medicines, and drug discovery. There are certain sources such as embryo, bone marrow, body fats, and umbilical cord blood amongst others, where stem cells are generated. The global stem cell therapy market is driven by factors such asincreasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management and growing demand for regenerative medicines. However, high cost related with stem cell therapy is likely to obstruct the growth of the stem cell therapymarket during the forecast period. The growing research and development activities in Asia Pacific region is expected to offer huge growth opportunity for stem cell therapy market.

Company Profiles

MEDIPOST

Pharmicell Co., Inc.

RichSource

BioTime Inc. (Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.)

Mesoblast Limited

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

TiGenix NV

AlloSource

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Type

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy

Other Stem Cell Therapy

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Treatment

Allogeneic

Autologous

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By Application

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Cardiology

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

Global Stem Cell Therapy Market – By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

