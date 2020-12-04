Saunders vs Murray 2020 Live Streams Free Boxing Reddit In HD

How to watch Saunders vs Murray Boxing on TV, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH BOXING FREE LIVE STREAM

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO world super middleweight title against Martin Murray in London. Billy Joe Saunders returns to the ring to defend the WBO super middleweight title against Martin Murray today at 2 pm ET streaming live on DAZN and airing on Sky Sports in the UK, and Bad Left Hook will be here with fight-by-fight results updates, as well as live discussion in the comments section below.One of the best super middleweights in the world returns to the ring for the first time in 2020 in a “Battle of the Brits”, as WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders puts his belt on the line against Martin Murray at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

Saunders, 31, will be making the second defense of the belt he won in May 2019, last fighting in Nov. 2019 when he stopped Marcelo Coceres in a fight that turned out to be much tougher than expected. Murray, 38, is getting a fifth and likely final shot at winning a world title, having had some terribly tough breaks in his previous four opportunities.

Murray, a rugged veteran of the world title scene, will be no easy touch, though. The pair have been scheduled to fight twice before, with the bouts being cancelled at late notice due to injuries, and the 38-year-old knows this will be his last attempt to win a world title. He has fallen short, often controversially, in the past and has promised to put everything on the line at the SSE Wembley Arena. Meanwhile, James Tennyson, Lerrone Richards and Shannon Courtenay all feature on the undercard. Follow all the action below:

The undercard will involve James Tennyson, Zach Parker, Shannon Courtenay and Lerrone Richards. Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Friday 4 December at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Independent Rugby Newsletter

Live Rugby union coverage direct to your inbox every week

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Undercard

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray – WBO Super Middleweight Title

James Tennyson v Josh O’Reilly

Zach Parker v Cesar Nunez – WBO International Super Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay v Dorota Norek

Lerrone Richards v TBA

Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon

Lewis Edmondson v John Telford

Odds

Saunders win: 1/33. Knockout: 9/4. Points: 2/5.

Murray win: 11/1. Knockout: 20/1. Points: 20/1.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri – Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.