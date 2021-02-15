Air Fryer Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Analysis

An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks and fries food without the use of oil. It uses an electric heater and a circulating fan to blow hot air around the food in a closed circuit inside an insulated container. Air fryers can also be used to bake, grill, and roast. Owing to the rising prevalence of obesity across the globe, air fryers are expected to replace traditional deep-frying methods in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Air Fryer Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Meyer Corporation (US), NuWave, LLC (US), Groupe SEB (France), Conair Corporation (US), GoWISE USA (US), Breville (Australia), Avalon Bay (US), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India), and Rosewill, Inc. (US).

Market Segment

Global Air Fryer Market has been segmented based on end user, distribution channel, and region.

The global air fryer market has been segregated, by end user, into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the global air fryer market during the assessment period. However, the residential segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as air fryers help save time and are efficient for the working population.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global air fryer market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is expected to dominate the market wherein specialty stores

are expected to hold a prominent share. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The key players are expected to introduce online shopping sites to increase their customer reach. This will assist the growth of the non-store based segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global air fryer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the global air fryer market with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

The high prevalence of obesity and the growing demand for healthy food in the region is driving the growth of the market. Europe also held a significant share of the global air fryer market in 2018 and the regional market is projected to register steady growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing air fryer market during the forecast period with China, Japan, and India are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. In the rest of the world, South America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

