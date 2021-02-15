Global Isothermal Packaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Isothermal packaging is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of goods at controlled temperatures. It finds extensive application in the food and pharmaceutical industries as it efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks. Most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2132970/global-smart-air-conditioner-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

Scope of the Report:

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand include Sonoco, Softbox, Marko Foam Products, Tempack, American Aerogel Corporation, Polar Tech, InsulTote, Insulated Products Corporation, Cryopak, Exeltainer, Woolcool, Providence Packaging, Aircontainer Package System, JB Packaging and so on.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1664529/global-smart-air-conditioner-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

The growing population and change in the taste and preferences of the consumers have led to the increase in the demand for frozen food. As most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures, freezing food reduces the chances of microbes invading it. Therefore, frozen food can be stored in isothermal packaging for long periods of time and remains fit to be consumed at the convenience of the user.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1192021/global-smart-air-conditioner-research-report-2025/

The worldwide market for Isothermal Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 3200 million US$ in 2024, from 2460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Isothermal Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2885786/global-smart-air-conditioner-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sonoco

Softbox

Marko Foam Products

Tempack

American Aerogel Corporation

Polar Tech

InsulTote

Insulated Products Corporation

Cryopak

Exeltainer

Woolcool

Providence Packaging

Aircontainer Package System

JB Packaging

Sofrigam

Polymos Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bubble

Composite Materials

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isothermal Packaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isothermal Packaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isothermal Packaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isothermal Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isothermal Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Isothermal Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isothermal Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

ALSO READ: https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1634245/global-smart-air-conditioner-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/