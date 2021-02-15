Global Internet Radio Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

In the latest report on the Internet Radio Market in 2020 by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market could grow 18% CAGR by 2017 and 2023, and the Internet Radio market value could reach about $4 billion by 2023 according to the MRFR study. There is. A web-based audio service transmitted over the Internet is called Internet radio. It consists of streaming media that provides continuous audio streaming. After the audio is complete, it cannot be paused or played. Research by MRFR predicts that the expansion of the Internet radio market is expected to accelerate as the number of episodes audio series that attracts a large audience increases as the usefulness of Internet radio increases.

Key Players

MRFR registered some reputed marketers in the world internet radio market. They are; CBS Corporation (U.S.), Spotify (Sweden), Citadel Broadcasting (U.S.), Aspiro AB (Norway), Pandora Media, Inc (U.S.) Chrysalis Group (U.K.), and Napster (U.S.). The entry of big companies in the music streaming industry can led to the rise in the acquisition rate with players those are niche streaming companies. This can fuel the expansion of the internet radio market. MRFR study indicates the decline in the price of internet bandwidth and the rise of 5G network can fuel the expansion of the internet radio market.

Market Segmentation

Internet Radio Market by Software Media Player:

iTunes

Windows Media Player

Winamp

Spider Player

Others

Internet Radio Market by Audio Formats:

MP3

OGG

WMA

RA

AAC Plus

Internet Radio Market by Device Support:

Android

IOS

Windows

Internet Radio Market by Advertiser Type:

Insurance

Travel Airlines

Hotels & Restaurants

Rental Services

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Financial Services

Media & Entertainment

Retail Stores

Food Products

Computers & Software

Others

Regional Insights

In the Asia Pacific region, the PC segment can get the highest revenue in the global market due to the growing number of tablet and smartphone applications. In North America, the large number of internet radio platforms can generate significant revenue in the advertiser segment. Europe and other regions are different regional segments of the Internet Radio Market.

The presence of a prominent Internet radio marketer in Europe can strengthen the expansion of the global Internet radio service market. Europe is likely to follow North America in terms of drivers of the Internet radio service market. Meanwhile, the Internet radio service market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise rapidly due to the development of various Internet radio marketers within the region.

