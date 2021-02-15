Global Pharmacy AutomationMarket Research Report2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmacy Automation market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15160 million by 2024, from US$ 9911.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pharmacy Automation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pharmacy Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pharmacy Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in

section 10.7.

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Table Top Tablet Counters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

