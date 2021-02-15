Global Fiberglass Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global fiberglass market by types (A-glass, C-glass, D-glass, E-glass, R-glass, S-glass, and others), by application (composites, insulations), by end user (aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others), and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global fiberglass market is expected to reach USD 20.32 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.
The major players in global fiberglass market include:
- Jushi Group Co. Ltd (China)
• AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.)
• Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Europe)
• PPG Industries Inc. (US)
• Owens Corning (US)
• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)
• Taishan Fiberglass Inc (China)
• PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Taiwan)
• Fiber Glass Industries Inc (US)
• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of types, the global fiberglass market has been categorized into the following segments:
• A-glass
• C-glass
• D-glass
• E-glass
• R-glass
• S-glass
• Others
