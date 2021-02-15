Global Mobile Gaming Market Research Report 2022

Mobile Gaming Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects considerable gains for the mobile gaming market 2020, which is set to race ahead at a tremendous rate between 2018 and 2023 (appraisal period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 mobile gaming market research offers an in-depth analysis following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Contenders:

Top contenders proactively seeking a better position in the Mobile Gaming Market include Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), MocoSpace (US), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Gameloft SE (France), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Google, Inc. (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Glu Mobile Inc. (US), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), and more.

Some more players operating in the industry include Playrix (Russia), Machine Zone (US), Jam City(US), Rovio (Finland), Netmarble (South Korea), King Digital Entertainment (US), Niantic (US), NetEase (China), Miniclip (Switzerland), Supercell (Finland), to list a few.

COVID-19 Mobile Gaming Market Structure:

MRFR’s impact analysis on covid-19 states that with more people staying at home, more games and apps are being downloaded. Since SARS-CoV-2 is expected to continue, the demand for social networks as well as mobile games is only presumed to skyrocket across homes. The working from home strategy and the shutting down of universities and schools has led to higher demand for mobile gaming. No doubt that with people being quarantined, there is now more time to play mobile games, as a result of which mobile games have zoomed up in the app stores and have gained top ranking. Considering the short term impact, experts predict top notch growth for the gaming industry and in turn, mobile gaming. For instance, a recent global study based on the COVID-19 analysis reveals that in the EMEA & LATAM region, mobile games have become one of the main sources of entertainment, with close to 85% of the total consumers in the region are now into mobile gaming to pass time during social distancing.

Post novel coronavirus, businesses everywhere have experienced a significant transition, where the ICT industry can be the biggest gainer in the end. ICT is the parent industry and its growth can directly influence the growth of the mobile gaming. With a large number of global IT vendors digitizing their processes and spending large amounts on collaboration tools as well as modern infrastructure, there will be boom in remote delivery models in the future. The fast adoption of digital transformation has been in line with the emerging mobility and cloud trends. In a nutshell, the expanding IT industry, prevalence of the digitalization trend and the current lockdown situation can favor the mobile gaming market, despite the long-term impact of COVID-19.

Primary Drivers and Main Restraints:

One of the latest news in the mobile gaming market is the partnership between Paytm First Games and Alibaba’s Daraz in May 2020, following which a gaming app called Daraz First Games is ready to be launched in Bangladesh. More and more market contenders are working on leveraging the fast-growing mobile gaming industry, with product launches in developing regions with untapped potential.

Since its inception in the 90s, the mobile gaming industry has witnessed multiple technological innovations and is at present, a multibillion entity that is rapidly expanding on the back of smartphone users around the world. With more than 4 billion mobile users worldwide and the developments in wireless technologies, smartphone operating systems have emerged as a significant frontier of digital mobile gaming. 5G technology, cloud gaming, and augmented and virtual reality technology are the latest mobile gaming market trends that can lead to better business prospects.

Widening use of tablets and smartphones has made internet a household commodity, giving rise to a lucrative opportunity for game developers and players in the mobile gaming market. The key revenue model followed by the app and game developers is the gains from game purchases and advertisements. Also, wearable devices including Emotiv Insight, starVR, Microsoft HoloLens and HTC Vive with augmented and virtual reality technology to enhance the gaming experience also induces market growth worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

The mobile gaming industry broadly covers segments like type, device, and platform.

The types of mobile gaming solutions are strategy & brain, action/adventure, sport and role-playing games, casino, and more.

Devices on which mobile games are players include smartphones, PDAs, tablets, and others

The platform-wise segments considered in the report are iOS, Windows as well as Android.

Regional Study:

North America, APAC or Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW or the rest of the world are the primary markets for mobile gaming. The mobile gaming market size across these regions has been carefully studied to offer an enhanced understanding of the future prospects and growth opportunities.

North America is projected to provide the highest growth opportunities to the players in the years ahead, given the high popularity of e-sports, significant number of smartphone users and the sharp internet penetration. The United States (US) is the most profitable market for mobile gaming in the region, expanding faster than any other country across the globe. The country holds some of the most renowned gaming companies, like Google LLC (Google), Microsoft, Sony Corp. (Sony), Nintendo and Apple Inc. (Apple), to name a few. These companies are increasingly investing in the AR technology to enhance the gaming experience and attract more gamers, which ultimately leads to substantial gains for the regional market.

APAC can emerge as the dark horse in the mobile gaming industry and can achieve a high growth rate in the following years. The rising consumption of tablets, smartphones, and various smart devices in India, South Korea and China, ensure smooth progress for the regional market. The increasing prevalence of digitalization and the rising uptake of cloud-based services has enhanced the multi-player experience and also boosted the growth of the mobile gaming market in the region. India offers a high growth potential to the players, given the expanding population of mobile gamers. For instance, in a space of few months in 2020, Ludo King became one of the top ranking mobile games in India. It is infused with features such as multiplayer support as well as diverse themes that attract the young population.

