Global Military Robots and Autonomous SystemsMarket Research Report2020-2026

Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission. Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan. As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.

Market Forecast’s latest report “Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems – Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2020 -2028 in the military robots and autonomous system industry. It also examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Throughout the report we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of new military robot and autonomous system technology.

In this report we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020 – 2028. These are:

1. Technologies – We have divided technologies under two heads. Software and Hardware.

Software Technologies:

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Edge Computing

Complex Event Process

Transfer Learning AI

Hardware Acceleration for AI

Reinforcement Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Mixed Reality

Emotion research – affective computing

