Global Enterprise Portal Market Research Report2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global enterprise portal market by type (information portal, collaborative portal, application portal), services (enterprise content management service (ECM), enterprise collaboration service (ECS)), vertical (BFSI, retail); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise portal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The major players in global enterprise portal market include:

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• Liferay, Inc (U.S.)

• Sitecore (Denmark)

• Iflexion (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

• Infosys Limited (India)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Accenture Plc (Ireland)

• International Business Machines Corp (U.S.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

