Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global fiber cement market by material (cellulosic material, portland cement), product (boards, panels, siding), application (cladding, flooring, inner lining, partition wall), end user (residential, non-residential), region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global fiber cement market include:

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

• Alpha Roofing Industries, LLC (US)

• Allura (US)

• Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)

• Shandong Cement (China)

• CSR Limited (Australia)

• Etex Group NV (Belgium)

• Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

• American Fiber Cement Corporation (US)

• Nichiha (Japan), and GAF (US)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of material, the global fiber cement market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cellulosic Material

• Portland Cement

On the basis of product, the global fiber cement market has been categorized into the following segments:

Boards

• Panels

• Siding

