Global and United States Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Globaland United States Internet Protocol (IP) TelephonyMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony Scope and Market Size

Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Softphones

Hardware Based

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Organizations

Government

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Gigaset Communications

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics.

Polycom

Ascom Holding AG

Yealink Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks

