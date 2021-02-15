Global Sports BettingMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

About Sports Betting

Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sports betting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports betting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 888 Holdings

• GVC Holdings

• Kindred Group

• Paddy Power Betfair

• William Hill

Market driver

• The digital revolution in sports industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing popularity of virtual sports betting

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

