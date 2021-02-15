Global Hemp Seeds Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Hemp SeedsMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsSnapshot
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
The global Hemp Seeds market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp Seeds by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Naturally Splendid
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Navitas Organics
HempFlax
Yishutang
BAFA neu GmbH
Deep Nature Project
Green source organics
Aos Products
Suyash Herbs
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Hemp Seed Cakes
Hemp Oil
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)