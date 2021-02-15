Categories
Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens AG
Hitachi
WS Atkins PLC
Nuance Communications
EFKON AG
Garmin International Inc
Iteris
Telenav
Thales Group
TomTom NV

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Advanced Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Traveller Information System
Advanced Transportation Management System
Automatic Number Plate Recognition System
Advanced Public Transportation System

Segment by Application
Goods Management
Public Transport
Road User Charges
Automatic Car Driving
Environmental Protection

