Global and Japan BPO in Public Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global BPO in Public Scope and Market Size

BPO in Public market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BPO in Public market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

F&A Outsourcing

CRM BPO

HR Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Police

Public Education

Public Transit

Healthcare Services

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the BPO in Public market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global BPO in Public market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Serco Global Services

TCS

Unisys

Wipro

…

