Global and United States E Commerce Logistics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Globaland United States E Commerce LogisticsMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal E Commerce Logistics Scope and Market Size
E Commerce Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E Commerce Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Product
Market segment by Application, split into
International
Local
Urban
Semi-urban
Rural
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the E Commerce Logistics market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global E Commerce Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Aramex
Australia Post
Blue Dart
Clipper Logistics
Deutsche Post
Ecom Express
Express Logistics
FedEx
Japan Post
La Poste
Bpost
SF Express
Seko Logistics
Singapore Post
UPS
USPS