Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Agricultural & Forestry Machinery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Deere & Company
AGCO Corporation
Caterpillar Inc.
Kubota Corporation
CLAAS
Mahindra & Mahindra
Zouping Hanlong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Qingdao Dexu Machinery Co.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Harvesting Machinery
Cultivated Land Machinery
Field Management
Planting and Fertilizing
Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Forestry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America