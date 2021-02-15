Recyclate PET Market 2021| Growth, Share, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Recyclate PET, also known as rPET, is a highly recyclable material and is made by recycling plastics, which were mainly used for packaging purposes. The material helps in significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saves a large amount of energy as compared to virgin PET. Some of the items which can be prepared using rPET are t-shirt fabric, athletic shoes, automotive parts, luggage, and others. With the rising need for sustainable living, rPET is highly preferred across the globe.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The recyclate PET market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing emphasis on sustainability in packaging products, and rising demand from the textile industry. However, lower profit margins in the industry are expected to limit the growth of the recyclate PET market. On the other hand, innovations in recycling technologies are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recyclate PET Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of recyclate PET market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global recyclate PET market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recyclate PET market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recyclate PET market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as PET sheets or films, PET staple fiber and PET straps. On the basis of application the market is categorized as building materials, industrial yarn, mono filaments, packaging, strapping, and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global recyclate PET market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recyclate PET market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting recyclate PET market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the recyclate PET market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the recyclate PET market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from recyclate PET market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Recyclate PET market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Recyclate PET market.

The report also includes the profiles of recyclate PET market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Clear Path Recycling, LLC

Evergreen Plastics

LIBOLON

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

M&G Chemicals

Phoenix Technologies

Placon

PolyQuest

Verdeco Recycling Inc.

