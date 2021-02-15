Geogrid Market 2021| Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Geogrid is a geosynthetic material that is formed by combining the intersecting ribs and it is used to stabilize terrain. Geogrids are mainly made up of polymers such as polyester, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. Geogrids are used as a base reinforcement to retain subsoils below roads and to reinforce retaining walls of a structure. The physical properties of geogrid such as minimal elongation with high tensile modulus and high tensile strength make it a material of choice to be used as a reinforcement material.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The geogrid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increased cost savings involved for the road construction and maintenance coupled with high resistance against load deformation. However, the lack of adequate quality control in developing countries restricts the growth of the geogrid market. On the other hand, the inclination toward better construction technology are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the geogrid market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Geogrid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of geogrid market with detailed market segmentation by type, manufacturing method, applications, and geography. The global geogrid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geogrid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global geogrid market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing method and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as uniaxial geogrids, biaxial geogrids and triaxial geogrids. On the basis of manufacturing method, the market is segmented as extrusion, knitted/woven and bonded/welded. On the basis application the market is segmented as road construction, railroad stabilization, soil reinforcement and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global geogrid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The geogrid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting geogrid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the geogrid market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the geogrid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from geogrid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for geogrid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the geogrid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key geogrid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao

HUESKER

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri

Pietrucha

TenCate Geosynthetics

Tensar International Corporation

Thrace Group

Taian Modern Plastic Co., Ltd

Wrekin Products Ltd

