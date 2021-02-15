Global Exhaust Sensors Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A sensor is a device that senses physical, chemical, and process changes in the environment and informs the system electronically. It sends out electronic signals, which are recorded and measured, and based on the information a counteractive change is implemented. Types of automotive sensors include fluid level, temperature, pressure, wheel speed, and exhaust gas sensors.

The exhaust sensors market is dominated by the O2 sensors segment. O2 sensors are an essential component in almost all automobiles. Previously, manufacturers used to fit one O2 sensor in their vehicles to monitor A/F mixture, but now extra O2 sensors are also integrated to observe the converter’s operating efficiency.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global exhaust sensors market, accounting for close to 49% of the market shares. According to the market research analysts, steady economic growth in emerging countries like China and India is increasing market potential for passenger cars and is also attracting global automobile manufacturers to enter the market and invest in technology, which will increase the demand for exhaust sensors.

The global Exhaust Sensors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exhaust Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exhaust Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Exhaust Sensors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Exhaust Sensors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Sensata Technologies

ABB

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Emerson Electric

Faurecia

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hyundai KEFICO

NGK Spark Plugs

