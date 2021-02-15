Global Marble Market Research Report2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Marble market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 61530 million by 2025, from $ 54210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Marble business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marble market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Marble value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
White Marble
Black Marble
Yellow Marble
Red Marble
Green Marble and others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Construction and Decoration
Statuary and Monuments
Furniture
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
