Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market: By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Covid -19 Impact Analysis to 2027

Assembly and testing (manufacturing) of outsourced semiconductors offer IC-packaging and testing facilities to third parties. OSATs are merchant vendors. IDMs and foundries often outsource a certain percentage of their IC-packaging production to OSATs with internal packaging operations. Fabless companies often outsource their packaging to the foundries and/or the OSATs. Semiconductors are also used by many modern consumer goods in daily life, such as cell phones, laptops, video cameras, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and LED bulbs. The growing popularity of smart TVs, 4 K ultra-HD TVs, 3D programming, video-on-demand content, a preference for large displays, and curved OLEDs drives OSAT revenues. OSATs offer cost-effective and creative solutions that deliver higher efficiency, processing speeds, and functionality with space reduction in an electronic device.

THE global OSAT market is a moderately competitive market with various global and regional players present on the market. Commercial foundries controlled the production of semiconductors earlier, while IC assembly and testing were dominated by the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market. Yet as the industry shifts toward stacked die over the next few years, massive foundries want to extend their presence worldwide. Various factors drive market growth, including factors such as the growing demand for consumer electronics and the increase in global urbanization. Factors that serve as a business opportunity include the increasing transition in emerging economies, as well as the increase in smartphone adoption, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the OSAT market.

Here we have listed the top Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market companies in the world:

1. ASE Group

2. UTAC

3. SPIL

4. Amkor

5. TFME

6. JECT

7. ChipMOS

8. TSHT

9. Powertech Technology Inc

10. Chipbond

