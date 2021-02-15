Global Payroll Management Software Market Research Report2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Payroll Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ADP Workforce
Dayforce
Sage
Xero
Kronos
Gusto
BambooHR
Zenefits
Epicor
Namely
PeopleSoft
AccountEdge
Paychex Payroll
Intuit Payroll
Paylocity
SurePayroll
SmartHR
Ultimate Software
Justworks
Lenvica Payroll
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
Cloud-hosted
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Medium-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
