COVID-19 Update: Global Aluminium Cans Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Ball Corporation, Amcor, Ardagh Group, Crown, Silgan Containers, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Aluminium Cans Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Aluminium Cans market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Aluminium Cans industry. Growth of the overall Aluminium Cans market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Aluminium Cans Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Aluminium Cans industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aluminium Cans market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Ball Corporation

Amcor

Ardagh Group

Crown

Silgan Containers

Can-Pack

Novelis

CPMC Holdings (COFCO Corporation)

Orora

Showa Aluminum Can Corporation (Showa Denko)

ShengXing Group

Toyo Seikan

ORG Packaging

Rexam

Great China Metal Industry Company

EXAL. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Aluminium Cans market is segmented into

Two-Piece Cans

Three-Piece Cans

One-Piece Cans Based on Application Aluminium Cans market is segmented into

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others