Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global medical digital imaging systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- Nuclear Imaging
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Orthopedics
- Oncology
- Gastroenterology
- Gynecology
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Medical Digital Imaging Systems market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
