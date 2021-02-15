Metamaterials Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Research 2027

The Global Metamaterials Market is anticipated to attain a market valuation of USD 3.61 billion by the end of 2027, according to the latest research report by Emergen Research. The market is majorly driven by the rising need for advanced technologies in numerous industrial applications such as absorbers, antennas, and superlenses to enhance the machinery’s reliability and performance.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Metamaterials market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Metamaterials market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Metamaterials market will be like in the years to come.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The aerospace and defense end-user segment is anticipated to lead the market growth during the projected timeframe due to the rapid development of the sector in resilient economies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Russia, India, and Germany.

The antenna segment is presumed to register a strong growth rate during the projected period attributable to the rising need for advanced antennas in sectors, such as aerospace and defense, and telecommunications, among others.

The absorber segment is anticipated to garner higher revenue during the estimated timeframe due to the benefits of metamaterials in manufacturing products, such as superlenses and cloaking systems.

Some prominent players operating in the industry are JEM Engineering, Kymeta Corporation, MetaShield LLC., Multiwave Technologies AG, MediWise Ltd., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, LLC, Echodyne, Inc., Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., NKT Photonics AS, and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., among others.

In September 2019, a collaboration between Caltech and the Georgia Tech Zurich team designed and developed a new metamaterial capable of changing shapes.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Metamaterials Market based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Frequency Selective Surface

Tunable

Electromagnetic

Terahertz

Photonic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Super Lens

Antenna

Absorber

MRI

X-ray

Cloaking Devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Germany France Italy BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



