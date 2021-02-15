Multi-Rotor Drone Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The Multi-Rotor Drone Market is expected to be valued at USD 8.49 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.86 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 20.8% through the forecast period. The significant elements stimulating the market growth are the accelerated adoption of multi-rotor drones by the defense bodies and intelligence bureau, newer use cases of multi-rotor drones in commercial applications, and rapid advancement in battery and camera technology, among others.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Multi-Rotor Drone industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Multi-Rotor Drone Market

Key Highlights from the Report:

The maneuverability of multi-rotor drones and their ability to confer accurate vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) as compared to fixed-wing drones is increasing their application in commercial industries.

The camera sub-segment is predicted to dominate the industry in the forecast timeframe owing to its ability to capture detailed images in higher pixels. The increasing investment in R&D for advanced camera systems and a higher emphasis on their modification has contributed to the remarkable growth of the market. The segment occupied a 41.2% market share in 2019.

The military sub-segment is a prominent revenue-generating segment of the market owing to their higher count of usage and increasing funding to expand the scope of multi-rotor drones and its derivatives. Moreover, the increasing focus on the UAV information carriers within the defense and homeland security bodies is contributing to the segment’s growth.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market in the global landscape during the projected period. The augmenting investment in defense and law enforcement bodies and the increasing budget allocation for the defense sector in several APAC countries like China and India is adding to the market growth. Moreover, escalating cross-border conflicts, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for future combats, and higher economic development are expanding the scope of the market in the region.

Major companies operating in the market include DJI, Mota Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Prox Dynamics, Aerix Drone, Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), and Microdrones, among others.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp., in 2019, merged with ComSovereign Corp., a U.S-based group developing 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics for the next generation of global networks.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market on the basis of payload, end-user, price range, and region:

Payload Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Tracking Systems

Control Systems

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Military

Price Range Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security & aerial filming devices

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the multi-rotor drones by military bodies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

