Peristaltic Pumps Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2027

The global peristaltic pumps market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a report published by Emergen Research. This growth is attributable to the robust demand from the water & wastewater treatment industry coupled with the increase in adoption of water treatment plants from several industries. Additionally, these pumps are commonly used for sludge pumping in the end-use industries. The peristaltic pumps are efficient at pumping wastewater with trapped gases, including chlorine and hydrogen peroxide. Thus, these pumps are seeing adoption from several end-use industries and are predicted to drive the growth of the global peristaltic pumps market in the coming years.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Peristaltic Pumps space.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Albin Pump SAS (Albin) was acquired by Ingersoll Rand Inc. The acquisition is aimed at the expansion of fluid management technologies offerings by Ingersoll Rand Inc.

On the basis of product, the peristaltic hose pumps sub-segment acquired the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to its ability to work at high pressure, which is a significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump.

On the basis of application, the paints & coatings sub-segment is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the estimated period. This growth is attributable to the versatility of peristaltic pumps to pump highly viscous fluids, which can be used across industries.

Regionally, Europe acquired the largest share in the revenue of the overall peristaltic pumps market in 2019, owing to the implication of strict legislative policies over wastewater treatment. Additionally, increasing initiatives for water treatment, including the Water Framework Directive (WFD) and Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD), are estimated to drive market growth.

Key players in the peristaltic pumps market include Wanner Engineering Inc., Verder Group, Gilson Inc., Flowrox Oy, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Randolph Austin, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, WELCO Co. Ltd., Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd., and IDEX Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Peristaltic Hose Pumps Peristaltic Tube Pumps



Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Up to 30 psi 30–50 psi 50–100 psi 100–200 psi Above 200 psi



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Medical Food & Beverage Mining Chemical Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Oil & Gas Pulp & Paper Paints & Coatings Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



