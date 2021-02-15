Photonic Crystals Market Report – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

The global Photonic Crystals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. With the escalating utilization of photonic crystals owing to their superior capabilities compared to metals, the industry is estimated to expand significantly. The growing prevalence of small-size displays in electronics is also predicted to fuel market growth. The rising demand for displays with photonic crystals in LEDs because of the lower energy consumption is predicted to boost the sector’s growth.

This report on the global Photonic Crystals market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Photonic Crystals market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Photonic Crystals market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Photonic Crystals market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Photonic Crystals market.

Key Highlights From The Report

On 3 rd December 2020, Japan-based Photron acquired Photonic Lattice, a leader in photonic crystal technology extensively used in polarization imaging and optical telecommunications. Photron aims to reduce the development time and enhance the production quality through the acquisition that combines the two firms’ sales, manufacturing, development, and management, and will also advance product development to launch in the global industry in the spheres of semiconductor manufacturing and photonics.

The optical fiber sub-segment is speculated to lead the type segment in the following years owing to the superior qualities, such as architectural versatility and control over the light flow it offers.

The industrial sub-segment is expected to expand substantially with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast years due to the escalating deployment of LED displays, increasing reliance on solar power, and the prevalence of optical sensors.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to control a major market share in the photonic crystals sector with the increase in R&D activities in the region. The higher government expenditure in emerging economies, viz., India, Japan, China, and South & North Korea, has also resulted in higher usage of commodities in the area and might propel the growth of the regional industry in the coming years.

Key companies in the sector include Corning Inc., TDK Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Epistar Corp., Palo Alto Research Center, Opalux Inc., Luminus Devices Inc., Rohm Co., Ltd., Inc., ICx Photonics, and NKT Photonics Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has categorized the Global Photonic Crystals Market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027) One-Dimensional Photonic Two-Dimensional Photonic Three-Dimensional Photonic

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solar & PV Cell Image Sensor Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Laser LEDs Display Optical Fiber Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Industrial Aerospace & Defense Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising use of photonic crystal due to enhanced properties than the metal products

4.2.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Small Size Displays across Electronics Industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive Solutions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

