Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 9.11 billion by 2027, according to the latest study by Emergen Research. The soaring requirement for prefilled syringes can be accredited to the escalating incidence of chronic health disorders such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and various autoimmune illnesses. The market expansion is predominantly driven by the escalating need for biologic drugs. The soaring adoption of suitable and easy-to-use self-injection devices is anticipated to propel the market growth further.

Moreover, the rising investment and funding for expanding research and development facilities for the designing and launching of novel prefilled syringe technologies are presumed to add traction to the market’s growth over the projected timeline. In addition to this, the advent of innovative pen injectors and auto-injectors is estimated to bolster market growth.

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prefilled-syringes-market

Key Highlights from the Report:

Prefilled syringes are extensively used across several healthcare disciplines, and their use is presumed to escalate at an exponential rate over the coming years. Prefilled syringes are highly advantageous in reducing pharmaceutical and drug waste and enhancing the products’ lifespan.

Disposable prefilled syringes contributed to a larger share of the market, accounting for 59.5% in 2019. The segment is presumed to continue dominating the market share owing to their escalating use in-home care, hospital, and clinic settings.

In 2019, the Diabetes segment dominated the market in terms of share and size and is anticipated to show significant growth during the projected timeline attributable to the augmenting use of self-injection devices and prefilled syringes among the diabetic patient pool.

In 2019, the hospital segment held a staggering 33.4% share of the global prefilled syringes market, accrediting the rising use of these syringes in hospitals and clinic settings due to the advantages conferred by the syringes such as minimal drug waste and elimination of dosage errors.

Europe constituted the largest revenue share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to command the market throughout the estimated period attributable to the increasing presence of major companies in the region and the escalating incorporation of advanced and innovative devices for injectable delivery of drugs.

The Asia Pacific is presumed to register an exponential growth during the estimated timeframe owing to the increasing patient pool of long-term illnesses and the rising geriatric populace. The growing consciousness and education about prefilled syringes’ benefits are further anticipated to bolster the market growth in the region.

Top companies leading the global prefilled syringes market are Unilife Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Scott AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Catalent, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stevanato Group, Shandong Weigao Group, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., among others.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, in 2019, unveiled BD Intevia™ 1 ml, a two-step disposable auto-injector. The device can form an integrated system through the combination of a prefilled syringe and an auto-injector.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has segregated the global Prefilled Syringes Market based on Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass

Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Prefilled Syringes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological advancements

4.2.2.4. Advancements in the Biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of the plastic products on environment

4.2.3.2. Limited production of plastic syringes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

