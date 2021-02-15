Progressive Web Application Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors And Future Scenario Forecast to 2027

Progressive web application features, such as Android push alerts, touch gestures, geo-location, and the ability to save PWA icons on home screens to make them easily available, make it popular with users. Moreover, another driving factor is that, when they operate in tandem with native apps, PWAs can replace them.

The progressive web application market is expected to be valued at USD 10.44 billion in 2027 from USD 1.13 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 31.9% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Through using the Internet to offer app-standard experiences, innovative web applications (PWAs) eliminate any friction. Apps do not have to be installed by the user, and he/she can easily navigate the browser’s website, like Safari and Chrome. PWA focuses on faster loading and using less data.

During the forecast period, a rise in the number of smartphone users and a large amount of time spent by these users on apps are expected to propel the progressive web application market share. PWAs take up limited space and can also work on low internet speeds and offline mode. This exponentially drives the market for PWAs. However, it is expected that complex, slow-building implementations would restrain the adoption of this technology in the near future.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Progressive Web Application Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/419

Key Highlights from Report

More PWA systems and instruments are being introduced as more sophisticated web technology infiltrates the industry. The free JavaScript Knockout is a PWA tool that allows developers to construct sensitive Model-View-View Model (MVVM) displays.

The Dynamic web application is a system program that regulates and encourages the maintenance of a web page creation. News apps and e-commerce apps provide examples of dynamic web applications.

Due to the high adoption of progressive web applications, the segment of small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for technology is created by the lack of sophisticated infrastructure and R&D teams in SMEs to build apps.

Due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region, North America held the largest share of the global market in 2019. Another factor driving the demand is the increasing use of web-based apps in the U.S.

Key market participants include Fusion Informatics, Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aafilogic Infotech, Constant Infosolutions, CMARIX TechnoLabs, MLSDev, Nextyug India, Hidden Brain, Google Developers, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/progressive-web-application-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global progressive web application market based on offering, application, end-user, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Tools & Libraries

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Dynamic Web Application Static Web Application

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Retail & E-commerce Media & Entertainment Real Estate Travel & Tourism Healthcare Education Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Progressive Web Application Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Progressive Web Application Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of the progressive web application in e-commerce

4.2.2.2. Reduces overall cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited support platform for market hardware and software

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/