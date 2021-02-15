Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Applications, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Analysis, Growth And Forecasts, 2020 -2027

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 505.3 Million by 2027, according to the latest research study by Emergen Research. The market is majorly propelled by the progress in healthcare amenities accredited to the rising deployment of state-of-the-art medical imaging modalities. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent policies of the consistent standards for exposure to radiation is presumed to augment the acceptance of the radiation dose management tech over the next couple of years.

Regulation and management of radiation dose help determine the prescribed doses required during an intervention to avoid an overdose of radiation in patients. The management of radiation dose plays a critical role in decreasing patients’ exposure to high and harmful radiation doses during imaging procedures. However, the limited healthcare supplies and amenities in the developing economies and high expenses linked with the incorporation of the electronic systems are anticipated to hinder the market expansion during the projected period.

Diagnostic imaging is widely applicable in several medical disciplines such as radiography, angiography, intervention imaging, etc. The diagnostic imaging equipment’s key manufacturers are focusing on incorporating radiation exposure control devices for these applications. The industry is set to witness considerable growth over the forecast years owing to the high cases of chronic illnesses, patient-centric treatment approach, and the soaring awareness among patients. This is also anticipated to bolster market growth in North America. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a slow pace due to the increasing expenses associated with the devices and the lack of operating standards in the emerging economies. However, the market is set to gain momentum during the estimated period accredited to the advancements in technologies and developing healthcare infrastructure across the world.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on the component, the service category contributed to a substantial market revenue in 2019 and is poised to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the projected timeline. This can be accredited to the augmenting awareness of the side effects associated with imaging pollution, which has propelled healthcare departments to implement quality control to monitor diagnostic ionization pollution.

The area process monitors segment is presumed to report a significant CAGR of 7.9% during the projected timeline due to its usage in monitoring and controlling ionization pollution exposure. Such devices confer enhanced accuracy and efficacy of monitoring the radiation doses and issue warnings when there is a transgression of acceptable radiation standards.

The radiography segment is presumed to account for a substantial share in the radiation dose management market on the global level. The application segment registered the highest growth rate in the North American region, with a CAGR of 31.3% in 2019. The growth can be accredited to the increasing application of imaging in the diagnosis of cancer and the increasing incidences of the disease in the geriatric populace.

North America commanded the global radiation dose management in 2019, with a market share of 35.7%, attributable to the increasing awareness about the harmful side effects of radiation from diagnostic imaging and the strict policies regarding the standards in place pertaining to the use of ionizing pollutants.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for a market share of 30.9% and is presumed to closely follow North America during the projected timeframe due to the emergence of lucrative opportunities due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the development of new technologies.

Some of the key participants operating in the global radiation dose management market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, Landauer Inc., Toshiba MSC, Medicvision, Sectra, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

