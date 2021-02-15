Global Bamboos Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The global Bamboos market is valued at US$ 72630 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 110670 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Bamboos volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bamboos market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Bamboos market is segmented into

Bamboos Products Board

Bamboos Pulp

Daily Bamboos Products

Bamboos Furniture

Other

The classification of bamboos includes bamboos products board, bamboos pulp, daily bamboos products, bamboos furniture, other. And the proportion of bamboos products board in 2019 is about 41.55%.

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Bamboos is widely used for residential and commercial. the most proportion of bamboos is used for commercial, and the proportion in 2019 is 61%.

Global Bamboos Market: Regional Analysis

The Bamboos market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Bamboos market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Bamboos Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Bamboos market include:

Fujian Huayu Group

Yongyu

Dasso Industrial Group

Fujian Juyi

Teragren

Longtai Bamboos

Moso International

Higuera Hardwoods

Kanger International Berhad

EcoPlanet Bamboos

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboos Textile

Bamboos Village Company

Smith & Fong

Bamboos Australia

Southern Bamboos

Jiangxi Feiyu Industry

Anji Tianzhen Bamboos Flooring

Kerala State Bamboos Corporation

China Bambro Textile Company

