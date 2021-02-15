Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size to be Worth USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, Market Trends – Advent of cloud-based delivery mode

Need to reduce healthcare costs is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market growth during the forecast period.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The supply chain management market is expected to be valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2027 from USD 2.04 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.6% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The aim of supply chain management (SCM) in healthcare is to identify and eliminate waste and assist in decision-making in the supply chain. It also adds to the performance of the services provided. Also fueling the demand is the rise of cloud-based solutions.

Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market report offers definitions, classifications, and comprehensive coverage of the entire industry. Furthermore, the report is segmented into key aspects to offer a better understanding of the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. The report examines crucial elements of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry by giving a detailed description of the threats, drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software Purchasing Management Software Procurement software Strategic Sourcing Software Supply Management Software Capital Purchasing Software Transportation Management Software Inventory Management Software Warehouse Management Software Implant Management Software Order Management Software Consignment Management Software Tissue Management Software Hardware Barcodes & Barcode Scanners RFID Tags & Readers Systems Others Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) On-premises Delivery Cloud-based Delivery End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Manufacturers Providers Distributors



Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The increase in demand for quality health care and strict government regulations is another driving force. Technology developments, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage, have fuelled demand for supply chain management in healthcare. Within hospitals, since supply chain priorities are not always matched, the market can be fragmented and inefficient. Providers of supply chain management may choose to use a product because they have been educated with it, whereas the aim of the hospital is to obtain a quality product that is also affordable.

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

