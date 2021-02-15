Industrial Packaging Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Rising demand for safety issues, essential products, and urbanization are driving the growth of the market.

The global industrial packaging market is anticipated to be valued at USD 76.40 billion by 2027, according to a report published by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market are increasing living expectations and expanding global exchange.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Industrial Packaging space

industrial packaging market. New entrants and top players can benefit from the data offered by the report to plan effective business and investment strategies. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging trends.

Key players in the market are WestRock Company, Amcor Limited, Mauser Group, Sigma Plastics Group, Mondi Plc, Greif Inc, Bemis Company Inc, Orora Limited, International Paper Company, and Sonoco.

The report further analyses the key factors that influence the growth of the top players of the market and their market share and global position. The report also covers market share, production value, gross margin analysis, import and export ratio, consumption and production patterns, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Furthermore, detailed regional segmentation is offered to understand the operations of the key market players, market segments, and overall market scenario.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction Food & Beverage Automotive Pharmaceutical Others



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Wood Metal Plastic Paperboard



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Sacks Drums Boxes Crates Others



Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In December 2020, Amcor Limited and Mars Food announced their tie-up for the industry-first move to launch a recyclable microwavable rice pouch.

The industrial packaging material is usually eco-friendly and within their budget. Thus, the packaging industry is increasingly adopting it for improved protection of goods and right-size packaging. This factor impacts the consumers’ choices of packaging material. Additionally, strict guidelines and laws, rising living standards, rapid industrialization in North America are factors boosting the market growth in the region.

The industrial packaging market in the region is estimated to witness robust growth, owing to the expansion of chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries in the region.

