Mice Model Market Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth And Top Key Players Are: Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Etc

Increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes and increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases are driving the mice model market.

The mice model market is expected to be valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2027 from USD 1.22 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period, according to a current report by Emergen Research.

A recent market study on the mice model market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the mice model market for the forecast period, 2020 -2027. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the mice model market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.

During the forecast period, due to the growing demand for humanised mice prototypes, the global mice model market is expected to grow significantly. The growing use of mice models in virology and infectious disease studies is expected to further propel the global demand for mice models during the forecast period. In addition, growing adoption by contract research organisations (CROs) of mice models for clinical research is expected to raise the global demand for mice models in the near future.

However, growing objections from many organizations on mouse research are expected to hinder the global mice model market to some degree during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mice model market on the basis of type, service, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Outbred Hybrid Inbred Knockout Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cryopreservation Rederivation Genetic Testing Breeding Quarantine Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) CRISPR Nuclear Transfer Embryonic Stem Cell Injection Microinjection Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cancer Diabetes Research & Development Academics Cardiovascular Studies Genetic Studies Infectious Diseases Neurological Diseases Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Biotechnology Government Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes Others



Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firms over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the mice model industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the mice model market

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the mice model industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the mice model market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the mice model market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the mice model market?

