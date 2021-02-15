Molecular Forensics Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Molecular Forensics market research report is a resourceful compilation of the key elements of the Molecular Forensics market that are likely to influence its growth during the forecast period. The global market has been categorized in terms of product type, application, end-user industry, and competitive hierarchy.

In October 2020, Bruker announced the launch of the Vutara VXL. It is a super-resolution fluorescence microscope for application in nanoscale biomedical imaging. The system features single-molecule localization technology, which for research purposes, enhances spatial genomics capabilities.

The Global Molecular Forensics Market is forecast to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Molecular forensics finds extensive application in forensic science.

Forensic Databasing involved in modern criminal investigations for investigations search for motive and method to identify suspects. Forensic Databasing is used to verify commercial agreements, such as the legal dispute between two large corporates.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Molecular Forensics industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Molecular Forensics market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Molecular Forensics market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Molecular Forensics market?

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR (q-PCR) Digital PCR (d-PCR) Capillary Electrophoresis NGS SNP and STR Sequencing mtDNA Sequencing Mass Spectrometry MS Tandem MS MS-FTIR Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radioactive Toxicology Nucleic Acid Analysis Forensic Databasing Microbial Forensics Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Law Enforcement Disaster Management Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Other End-Users





