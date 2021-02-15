Global ROBOTIC DESKTOP AUTOMATION (RDA) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Jacada, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Blue Prism

RoboTask

Intradiem

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Samyutam

Softomotive Ltd.

UiPath

Kleptika

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Services

Training Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

