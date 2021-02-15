Global ROBOTIC DESKTOP AUTOMATION (RDA) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Jacada, Inc.
Pegasystems, Inc.
Blue Prism
RoboTask
Intradiem
Automation Anywhere, Inc.
Samyutam
Softomotive Ltd.
UiPath
Kleptika
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Professional Services
Training Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
