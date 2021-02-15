Global 2017-2025 World Edible Fungus Market Research Report

Summary
Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Edible Fungus , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Edible Fungus market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Shiitake
Auricularia Auricula-judae
Pleurotus Ostreatus
Enokitake
Agaricus Bisporus
Others
By End-User / Application
Fresh Mushrooms
Dried Mushrooms
Canned Mushrooms
Frozen Mushrooms
Others
By Company
Ruyiqing
Xuerong Biotechnology
JUNESUN FUNGI
China Greenfresh Group
Shanghai Bright Esunyes
Starway Bio-technology
Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
Jiangsu Hualv
HuBei SenYuan
Beiwei Group
Shandong Youhe
Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food
Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs
Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture
Shenzhen Dalishi
Yukiguni Maitake
HOKTO
Green Co