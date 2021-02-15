Global DRONES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Consumer Drones Market Analysis – Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Product:

Rotary Wing Fixed Wing Hybrid

By Technology:

Remotely Operated Semi-autonomous Autonomous

Companies covered in the report are:

3D Robotics, Inc. Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd. Parrot S.A. SZ DJI Technology Co. Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Autel Robotics SkyTech Drones Hobbico, Inc. Horizon Hobby Mota Group, Inc. EHang, Inc.

