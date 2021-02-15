Global AIRCRAFT ENGINE NACELLE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022 

Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022

The nacelle is an essential component of the engine which constitutes the aircraft propulsion system. It holds the engine components, optimizes the quantity of air flow through the engine necessary for combustion, and protects the engine from any aggression.

Technavio’s analysts forecast Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Boeing

GKN

Leonardo

Safran

UTC

Market driver

Technical advancements in existing engine and nacelle technology

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Maintenance constraints along with cost associated with aircraft engine nacelle

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Additive manufacturing for engine component

Market trend

Additive manufacturing for engine component

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

