Cannabis Testing Market Size to Expand At 11.9% CAGR by 2025| Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation

Cannabis Testing

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% forecast to 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Cannabis Testing Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Key companies Included in Cannabis TestingMarket:-

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

Scope of Cannabis Testing Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Cannabis Testing Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS CANNABIS TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE CANNABIS TESTING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS CANNABIS TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS CANNABIS TESTING MARKET- GLOBAL REGULATORY SCENARIO CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY PRODUCT CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BY END USER NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS EUROPE CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS ASIA PACIFIC CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA CANNABIS TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COUNTRY ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CANNABIS TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cannabis Testing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Cannabis Testing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Owning our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Uncertainty about the future?

➟ Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This helps our clients to invest or divest their resources. Understanding market sentiments?

➟ It is imperative to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights furnish you with a hawk-eye view on market sentiment. We keep this observation by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track. Understanding the most reliable investment centres?

➟ Our research ranks investment centres of the market by considering their returns, future demands, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on the most prominent investment centres by procuring our market research. Evaluating potential business partners?

➟Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

