Global Luxury Goods Research Report 2026

Global Luxury Goods Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Luxury Goods market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
LVMH
Kering
Rolex
Tiffany
Coty
Swatch
Prada
Financière Richemont
Hermes
Graff Diamonds
Burberry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Luxury Watches & Jewelry
Apparels And Leather Goods
Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
Wines/Champagne And Spirits
Fragrances
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
