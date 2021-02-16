Global Off-the-highway Tire Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global Off-the-highway Tire market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Off-the-highway Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-the-highway Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Off-the-highway Tire in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Off-the-highway Tire manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Michelin
Bridgestone Corp.
ATG
Continental AG
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
Titan International Inc.
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.
Toyo Tire
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ATV Tire
Mud Tire
Snow Tire
Other
Segment by Application
Off-road Vehicles
Off-road Motorcycles
Mountain Bike