Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
U-blox Holding AG
Sequans Communications
Qualcomm, Inc
Verizon Communications
Altair Semiconductor
Commsolid GmbH
Vodafone Group Plc
Intel Corporation
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Guardband
Inband
Standalone
Other
Segment by Application
Trackers
Wearable Devices
Smart Appliances
Smart Metering
Alarms
Detectors
Other