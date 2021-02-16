Global 3D Printing Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global 3D Printing Devices market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 3D Printing Devices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 3D Printing Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

The ExOne Company

Stratasys Ltd

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

EnvisionTEC

Materialise NV

XYZprinting

SLM SolutionsGroup AG

M3D

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

VatPhoto Polymerization

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Direct Energy Deposition

Other

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defence

Electronics

Medical

Other

