Global DNA Purification Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global DNA Purification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Purification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent

Bio-Rad

EpiGentek

Merck Group

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek

Omega BioTek

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen

Roche Applied Science

TaKaRa

Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce

Zymo Research

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Alcohol Purification

Silica Gel Column Based Purification

Agarose Gel-based DNA Purification

Automated DNA Purification

Chemical Based DNA Purification

Market segment by Application, split into

BiologyLaboratory

Testing Center

School

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DNA Purification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DNA Purification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DNA Purification are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

