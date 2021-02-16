Global Educational Robots Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Educational Robots in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Educational Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Fischertechnik

Lego

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Innovation First International

Pitsco

Parallax, Inc.

Evollve

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wheeled robot

Humanoid robot

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Educational Robots for each application, including

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

